Ever wish you could have your candle and drink it too? Boy Smells partnered up with Kin Euphorics to make it possible, with candles inspired by the non-alcoholic holistic drinks. Boy Smells, a
genderless genderful fragrance and candle brand, collabed with Kin Euphorics, a line of carbonated drinks that have the same vibe as your favorite cocktail but with ingredients that are actually good for you (and is co-founded by Bella Hadid!). The result is a collection that appeals to our taste, smell, and spirit. Think of it like a self-care routine in a box: The combo of the candle and non-alcohol beverage are meant to awaken specific emotions — whether it's soothing sleepiness or energized happiness. However you use it, both the candle and beverage are designed to make you feel good, whether you enjoy it separately or light up the candle before cracking open a can. And now for a limited time (until July 12), Refinery29 readers get to enjoy it for 25% off with our exclusive promo code R29BS at checkout. Curious? Keep on scrolling to shop this unbelievable deal, whether you're brand new to both brands or you're a devoted follower.
With notes of chamomile, sage, and lavender, this candle captures the soothing taste of Kin Euphorics' Lightwave — which gently explodes with flavors of lavender, vanilla, sea salt, and passionflower. Meant to relax you and gently mellow out your thoughts, Lightwave is perfect for your nighttime routine. Light the candle, and drink the non-caffeinated beverage to wind down after a busy day (and turn down your busy brain).
Kin Bloom is my new favorite non-alcoholic strawberry rosé thanks to its strawberry, white grape, barrel oak, and rosemary citrus flavors. Boy Smells' candle "Turn On" is inspired by it, with a scent of carrot seed, orris, and vetiver. Designed to bring forth memories of nostalgic summers and a calming hang-out with friends after work, we recommend enjoying it in lieu of a boozy happy hour.
Both Boy Smells' Restart candle and Kin Spritz capture the boost of energy that ginger and citrus inspire. The candle features notes of mint, citrus rind, and ginger, while Kin Spritz has flavors of ginger, orange bitters, hibiscus, and citrus.
Can't choose just one? No problem. Get all three non-alcoholic Kin drinks —Lightwave, Kin Bloom, and Kin Spritz — and Boy Smells' inspired candles — Dropout, Turn On, and Restart — in a totally convenient bundle.
