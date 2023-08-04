A resounding yes — as long as you have the right cookware. If you don’t have all the proper equipment, you will be forced to improvise (I wouldn’t recommend stopping in the middle of cooking to run out to buy a specific tool). For instance, with the pasta dish I made, I did not have a whisk for blending the flour with the butter for the sauce base, so I used a spatula to stir and scrape to the best of my ability. I also did not feel like separating the cooked mushrooms from the pasta sauce so, I just combined the two steps which turned out to be fine — but I wonder how much better my presentation would have been had I followed every step on the recipe card. (It didn’t matter; I had no one to impress with my cooking skills!) But to HelloFresh’s credit, I will say that for the non-cook, this meal was incredibly easy to make. The whole process took me about 45 minutes, from laying out ingredients to finally eating.