This Black-Owned Bakery Is A Vegan Fan Favorite — & About To Be Everywhere

Part of Southern Roots’ tremendous growth came after a content creator mentioned them online, and then again during the global attention on the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. “It really pushed us to scale and grow quicker, but then it was also very bittersweet the way that we got all of this traction,” Cara explains. With the aid of mentors and other resources, they built up a small but mighty team of less than 10 staff that exponentially increased their output. Through the use of mass production equipment, they can pump out thousands of products in a day, and are prepared to scale again at a moment’s notice.