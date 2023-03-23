Visiting Jamaica’s Oldest Distillery With The Black Woman Who Revolutionized Rum

Appleton Estate is Jamaica’s oldest distillery, in operation since at least 1749. The day before my beachside interview with Spence, I was invited to an afternoon at Appleton Estate for the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, led by the industry icon herself. Watching her move among the staff (who are nothing if not respectful), the other guests (who frequently interrupt with bashful requests for selfies) and the grounds itself (I’ve never seen someone handle sugarcane with such care), it’s easy to see just how much she loves her work. Being the only Black journalist in our tour group and one of Jamaican descent, it was an odd feeling to be on those grounds. While other visitors laughed at the recreations of how sugar cane was pressed in the 1700s and mused at how beautiful the surroundings were, the dull ache in my stomach said “Your ancestors might have been enslaved here.” In 1655, the grounds of the Estate were established when the British bested the Spanish in the ongoing colonization of Jamaica. Captain Frances Dickinson was instrumental in England’s successful capture of the island and was rewarded with 6000 acres of land in the Nassau Valley by King Charles II. That land became a sugar cane plantation, and Appleton Estate was born.

