The Stanley x LoveShackFancy Collab Made This Season’s Must-Have Water Bottle

Get ready to stay hydrated because the viral drinkware brand Stanley is releasing its first-ever fashion collaboration. Even better: It’s with the equally cult-favorited brand LoveShackFancy . For the Stanley x LoveShackFancy printed bottle collection , the two have blended the former's bestselling tumbler shapes and the latter's signature vintage floral prints and coquette-inspired aesthetic to create a luxe, limited-edition collection that’s available to shop now on Stanley1913.com and LoveShackFancy.com and ranges between $40 and $60.Four cup silhouettes — a 20- and 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler and a 12- and 20-ounce All Day Slim Bottle — are available in four LoveShackFancy fragrance bottle floral prints — Blooming Heirloom (blue), Ribbon Rose (pink), Everblooming Rosettes (white), and Happy Thoughts (purple). They also come with custom straw toppers in the shape of bows (a signature LoveShackFancy motif). This collaboration also notably marks the debut of Stanley’s 20-ounce Quencher H2.0 with a handle. (Previously, only the 30- and 40-ounce options had handles.)