From Fashion To Food, Peter Som Likes His Plate Full

“In my design philosophy, I've always wanted my clothing to be the things you reach for again and again. I look at my recipes and I want them to be that way, too,” he says. "I want the recipes to be simple — in ingredients and approach — but have a big impact in terms of flavor.” He likewise likens the way he gets inspiration for his culinary creations to the way he used to make runway collections. “I call it the Big Bang Theory, where it is maybe five or six kinds of ideas that come together and you kind of have that ‘aha’ moment.” While there’s no one thing that inspires him, he points to his Chinese-American heritage, the Cantonese cuisine he grew up with, and the Bay Area’s farm-to-table approach to food as a through line. “I think about recipes from my grandmother and my mom and [put] my take on them,” he says. “Being able to tell a piece of who you are, whether it's through clothing or food, it's powerful.”