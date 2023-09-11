You never want something until you can't have it. On The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Chances are we should all be drinking more water — and with so many reusable water bottles out in the market, there’s really no reason why you ought to stay thirsty. If you’re a person who has long hauled many types of water bottles day in and day out, you know that a premium water bottle can be a real game-changer for staying hydrated.
In a world full of reusable water bottles, I always notice when one brand in particular makes a splash (if you will). After all, with such a simple function and plenty of high-end options to choose from, how do you stand out? Drinkware company BrüMate is the latest to stand out of the pack and become a go-to for serious hydraters. First, I began spotting the brand’s pasteled Rotera bottle at my barre studio. Next, it’s been showing up in the hands of tennis players on my local court. I had to investigate. Could BrüMate’s Rotera become the next status symbol reusable water bottle?
In a world full of reusable water bottles, I always notice when one brand in particular makes a splash (if you will). After all, with such a simple function and plenty of high-end options to choose from, how do you stand out? Drinkware company BrüMate is the latest to stand out of the pack and become a go-to for serious hydraters. First, I began spotting the brand’s pasteled Rotera bottle at my barre studio. Next, it’s been showing up in the hands of tennis players on my local court. I had to investigate. Could BrüMate’s Rotera become the next status symbol reusable water bottle?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As it turns out, it took a long while for me to get my hands on one of these bottles — every size and color of the Rotera was sold out for months! (Yes, it was peak summertime, and I suppose everyone was pining.) The brand says that the entire Rotera lineup — in all four sizes of 15 oz, 25 oz, 35 oz, and 65 oz — sold out in five days and garnered a waitlist of over 15,500 hopeful buyers within two weeks. Even though many of the core colorways are still out of stock, some of the newer styles have finally trickled in for pre-order.
Several weeks ago, I finally got a hold of the Rotera 15 oz, which felt like an ideal size and weight to bring with me on a trip to Maine. It was compact enough to stow away in my carry-on tote for the plane ride, and the water remained cold from Newark to Bangor and an hour-and-a-half drive to the coast. Plus, the silicone outer sleeve prevented any marks or dents if I accidentally dropped the bottle.
Several weeks ago, I finally got a hold of the Rotera 15 oz, which felt like an ideal size and weight to bring with me on a trip to Maine. It was compact enough to stow away in my carry-on tote for the plane ride, and the water remained cold from Newark to Bangor and an hour-and-a-half drive to the coast. Plus, the silicone outer sleeve prevented any marks or dents if I accidentally dropped the bottle.
When it comes to the Rotera, you’re probably wondering what makes this particular reusable water bottle so innovative. I would have to say that BrüMate has combined all of my favorite features of other water bottles and rolled them into one vessel. It keeps liquids cold for up to a day (this is if you add ice!) like your typical Swell or HydraPeak. But unlike a Swell or HydraPeak, the BrüMate has a wide mouth, similar to a Nalgene, which makes it much easier to pour water, drop in ice cubes, and hand-wash using a sponge (you can also swish a water bottle brush into the bottle with ease). But my favorite design details would have to be the brand’s TwistSip design that releases a touch-free straw — crucial if your hands are getting sweaty and dirty and you don’t want to get your gross fingers all up in the mouthpiece — and the steel straw which replaces the dreaded plastic option that’s normally in other water bottles.
Though I’m rather fond of the 15 oz for its easy and stashable size, I feel like the larger Rotera bottle sizes are what real hydration heads will love. It’s very satisfying to have a 65 oz bottle sitting in your Airbnb or hotel room when you’re traveling, knowing that you can chug chilled water a whole 24 hours later. I also imagine it to be a great bottle to bring to the gym when you’re going to be touching all sorts of weights and machines since you can use the no-touch twist-cap lid to dispense the straw. I do have to mention that the bottle itself is rather heavy (the bottle’s interior is metal; the outer is silicone), but if that’s what it takes to make sure my drinks are cold for hours and I won’t be drinking through a plastic straw, consider my thirst for the Rotera quenched.
Though I’m rather fond of the 15 oz for its easy and stashable size, I feel like the larger Rotera bottle sizes are what real hydration heads will love. It’s very satisfying to have a 65 oz bottle sitting in your Airbnb or hotel room when you’re traveling, knowing that you can chug chilled water a whole 24 hours later. I also imagine it to be a great bottle to bring to the gym when you’re going to be touching all sorts of weights and machines since you can use the no-touch twist-cap lid to dispense the straw. I do have to mention that the bottle itself is rather heavy (the bottle’s interior is metal; the outer is silicone), but if that’s what it takes to make sure my drinks are cold for hours and I won’t be drinking through a plastic straw, consider my thirst for the Rotera quenched.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The 15 oz Rotera is a compact bottle that’s great to bring to the gym or the movie theater.
This is a standard-sized water bottle for day trips or for outdoor activities.
Those who are looking to track how much water they drink a day may want this 35 oz bottle for their office desk.
The largest Rotera bottle at 65 oz is for the thirstiest (and most hydrated) of folks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.