When it comes to the Rotera, you’re probably wondering what makes this particular reusable water bottle so innovative. I would have to say that BrüMate has combined all of my favorite features of other water bottles and rolled them into one vessel. It keeps liquids cold for up to a day (this is if you add ice!) like your typical Swell or HydraPeak. But unlike a Swell or HydraPeak, the BrüMate has a wide mouth, similar to a Nalgene, which makes it much easier to pour water, drop in ice cubes, and hand-wash using a sponge (you can also swish a water bottle brush into the bottle with ease). But my favorite design details would have to be the brand’s TwistSip design that releases a touch-free straw — crucial if your hands are getting sweaty and dirty and you don’t want to get your gross fingers all up in the mouthpiece — and the steel straw which replaces the dreaded plastic option that’s normally in other water bottles.



Though I’m rather fond of the 15 oz for its easy and stashable size, I feel like the larger Rotera bottle sizes are what real hydration heads will love. It’s very satisfying to have a 65 oz bottle sitting in your Airbnb or hotel room when you’re traveling, knowing that you can chug chilled water a whole 24 hours later. I also imagine it to be a great bottle to bring to the gym when you’re going to be touching all sorts of weights and machines since you can use the no-touch twist-cap lid to dispense the straw. I do have to mention that the bottle itself is rather heavy (the bottle’s interior is metal; the outer is silicone), but if that’s what it takes to make sure my drinks are cold for hours and I won’t be drinking through a plastic straw, consider my thirst for the Rotera quenched.