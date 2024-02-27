Just 3 Words Stand Between You & Figuring Out Your Personal Style

The big question is, how do you harness your three words to ensure you feel comfortable in your clothing and also are only adding pieces to your wardrobe that align with your current objectives? There are two key things to consider here: when putting together an outfit, ask yourself if you feel like you embody (ideally) all three of your words, and second, when buying a new item for your wardrobe, really interrogate whether it aligns with one of your words.