The Big Problem With The Viral ‘Propaganda I’m Not Falling For’ Trend

While we like to think we have full control over what we do or do not “fall for”, our algorithms clearly also have a say in that. But the long-term answer to extremist or thinspo content is not to delete or ban social media. We should all be cautious of what we see on the internet, perhaps take things with a pinch of salt, and do our research, of course — but social media platforms and governments have a role to play in safeguarding us from risks. We need more than just a hashtag ban; we need social media platforms to stop pushing content that leads us down this path in the first place. We need our government to regulate content such as deepfakes and misinformation and, instead of banning social media, implement education on how to use and be safe on it.