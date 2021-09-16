“[Consider messaging like] ‘Your body always loves you, and it doesn’t fail you,’” suggests Brown. “For some disabled people, that is just not the case. Your body does fail you and your body does break down.” On a personal level, Brown says, she does relish in truly loving her body now. But true acceptance was a hard-fought battle — and one she fought alone, she adds. “I felt like there [wasn’t] a movement for me, where I was truly celebrated in terms of my body.” Even if (hopefully, when) the body positive movement does someday champion people with disabilities as much as it does those who are plus-size, it will have to do so while recognizing that positivity is not available to everyone. They should be included, Brown concludes, “without feeling the need to love a body that isn’t quite working for them. I believe in loving your body and celebrating it, but I also understand those who simply can’t.”