Even knowing all of these risks, some people are still willing to pay $100 to get a colonic during a cleanse or detox. But here's the thing: your body already has a natural system that detoxes your body for free, it's called your organs. "The colon itself is very dynamic, wonderful organ, that does its job naturally, and doesn’t need assistance," she says. Additionally, your liver, kidney, stool, and urine all work together to remove toxins and waste from your body. "So, you really don't need to have an artificial irrigation procedure do what the human body is doing on its own," she says.