6 Of The Best Walking Pads That Easily Slide Under Your Couch

Bree Grant
Last Updated 7May,2024, 4:40 am
Walking pads are nothing new, the TikTok girlies are obsessed with them — especially the ones who work from home. And it's easy to see why, they're a quick way to get your steps up while still getting through the mountain of emails piling up in your inbox.
If walking pads are new to you, they're basically a treadmill without the bulky frames, so you can slide them under your standing desk while you work, or under your bed/couch when you're not using it.
Under-desk treadmills also happen to be much more affordable than full-sized treadmills, ranging from $200-$500.
However, if you plan on working while walking, you may want to buy a standing desk to go with it. Otherwise, you might end up craining your neck, towering over your monitor.
So, without further ado, here are the best walking pads to buy in Australia.
