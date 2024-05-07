6 Of The Best Walking Pads That Easily Slide Under Your Couch

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Walking pads are nothing new, the TikTok girlies are obsessed with them — especially the ones who work from home. And it's easy to see why, they're a quick way to get your steps up while still getting through the mountain of emails piling up in your inbox.
Under-desk treadmills also happen to be much more affordable than full-sized treadmills, ranging from $200-$500.
However, if you plan on working while walking, you may want to buy a standing desk to go with it. Otherwise, you might end up craining your neck, towering over your monitor.
So, without further ado, here are the best walking pads to buy in Australia.