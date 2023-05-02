8 Sofa Beds That Are So Comfy, Your Guests Might Never Leave

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As someone who loves having friends and family come and visit, but also rents a place the size of a small shoebox, I completely understand the pain of trying to find beds for all your guests.
Blow-up mattresses always seem to deflate or cave in the middle, no matter what the price tag is. Sleeping on a regular couch is really only a viable option if you're hosting one person, and paying the extra rent to have a spare room just isn't conducive with the rising strain of the 'cozzie livs' (cost of living) right now.
So what's the solution? The humble Sofa Bed, of course. Long gone are the days of lumpy old futons, or old-school sofa beds with thin mattresses and springs popping out left, right and centre.
Nowadays, sofa beds can be so plush that they could rival the comfort and quality of your actual mattress. Yep, just that good. So we've gone ahead and found eight good-quality sofa beds that are both stylish and functional, for every apartment size.