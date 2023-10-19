ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Christmas
18 Easy Christmas Desserts That Are Perfect for Beginners & Lazy Gals

Shaeden Berry
Last Updated 19October,2023, 10:31 pm
Is Christmas basically just an excuse to eat as many sweet things as possible whilst, rightfully, justifying it as "it's the holidays after all"? Well, if you're anything like me, it absolutely is.
But, also, if you're anything like me, the thought of making a three-tiered cake with individually flavoured layers carefully decorated like Santa's North Pole workshop is, well, not exactly in your skill-set. Lucky for you, we've rounded up a whole bunch of easy Christmas desserts from TikTok to suit any skill level, perfect for whipping up a sweet treat this festive season.
@wholesomefoodiemel Ingredients 👇 2 sheets puff pastry de frosted 2 100g packs of Cottee’s instant vanilla pudding 600ml thickened cream 300ml milk Optional- Icing Sugar #easydessert #easydessertrecipe #vanillaslice #colesaustralia #colesaus #easyrecipe #desserttiktok #aussietok #aussiethings #aussiefoods ♬ original sound - Mel | healthy easy recipes

1. Easy Vanilla Slice

Ingredients:

-2 sheets puff pastry de frosted
-2 100g packs of Cottee’s instant vanilla pudding
-600ml thickened cream
-300ml milk

Method:

1. Bake the puff pastry at 210 degrees until slightly golden
2. Once cooked, flatten each piece with a baking tray and allow to fully cool down
3. Use an electric beater of stand mixer to mix together the cream, milk and instant pudding until thickened
4. Spread the mixture onto the flattened puff pastry sheets and then top with another pastry sheet
5. Dust icing sugar over the top (optional)

2. Aussie Fairy Bread Balls

Ingredients:

- 1 x packet Scotch Finger Biscuits
- Rainbow sprinkles
- 1 x tin Condensed Milk
-1 x block Caramilk chocolate

Method:

1. Crush Scotch Finger Biscuits into bowl (can use mixer if you need). Add in rainbow sprinkles and the tin of condensed milk
2. Stir to combine mixture. Roll mixture into balls. Place into fridge to set.
3. Melt Caramilk chocolate.
4. Coat balls in melted chocolate, roll in additional sprinkles and place in fridge to set.

3. Caramilk Icecream Cake

Ingredients:

-200g Malt ‘o’ Milk biscuits
-4 waffle cones, coarsely broken
-125g butter, melted
-2L vanilla ice-cream
-3 x 39g Cadbury Caramilk Twirl bars, crumbled, plus extra, to decorate
-300ml thickened cream, whipped
-Cadbury Caramilk Marble chocolate, to decorate
-Malt sticks, to decorate-
Cadbury Caramilk Twirl Bites, to decorate
-Caramel fudge bites, to decorate
Caramilk sauce
-180g Cadbury Caramilk chocolate, chopped
-160ml (2/3 cup) thickened cream

Method:

1. Grease a 22cm (base measurement) springform pan. Line the base and side with baking paper.
2. Process the biscuits and waffle cones in a food processor until finely chopped. Add the butter and process until well combined. Press evenly over the base of the prepared pan. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes or until firm.
3. Meanwhile, remove the ice-cream from the freezer. Set aside to soften for 10 minutes. Add caramilk twirl bars to the softened ice-cream and stir to combine.
4. Spoon ice-cream mixture over the biscuit base and smooth the surface. Cover and place in the freezer for 6 hours or until firm.
5. To make the caramilk sauce, place the cream in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Pour over the cream and stand for 2 minutes. Stir until smooth and combined.
6. Transfer ice-cream cake to a serving plate. Use a 13mm star nozzle to pipe the whipped cream over one half of the cake. Decorate with chocolate pieces, malt sticks, Twirl Bites, fudge bites and extra crumbled twirl bars.
7. Drizzle the cake with caramilk sauce to serve.
@mumlife_edition It was winter here when this was trending 🫠 INGREDIENTS: - 250g strawberries, washed and diced - 1 pouch kids vanilla yoghurt (140g) - 250g dark chocolate chips METHOD: - Mix the strawberries and yoghurt together - Dollop onto tray lined with baking paper (I did 2 tablespoons per serve) - Paddle pop stick is optional, now would be the time to insert - Place into freezer for 2 hours or until frozen solid - Coat in melted chocolate and briefly freeze again to solidify If your chocolate is too thick, melt in a tablespoon of coconut oil. That would make this 4 ingredients 🫣 If you’re using a paddle pop stick, put it right in the middle of your mixture - if it’s flat at the bottom of your dollop (like mine) then it’ll fall off the stick when you’re eating it 🥲 #strawberrybites #summerrecipes #tiktokaustralia ♬ original sound - Falisha

4. Frozen Chocolate-Strawberry Bites

Ingredients:

- 250g strawberries, washed and diced
- 1 pouch kids vanilla yoghurt (140g)
- 250g dark chocolate chips

Method:

1. Mix the strawberries and yoghurt together.
2. Dollop onto tray lined with baking paper (I did 2 tablespoons per serve)
3. Paddle pop stick is optional, now would be the time to insert
4. Place into freezer for 2 hours or until frozen solid
5. Coat in melted chocolate and briefly freeze again to solidify. If your chocolate is too thick, melt in a tablespoon of coconut oil.If you’re using a paddle pop stick, put it right in the middle of your mixture
@myhealthydish Save my recipe for Mango Sago! It’s an refreshing Asian Dessert that’s perfect for Hot Summer Days! Start with 1 cup tapioca pearls and simmer for 10 minutes, then turn the heat off, cover with a lid for another 10 minutes and then rinse under cold water. In a large bowl add 3 cubed mangoes, 1 jar drained coconut jelly, cooked sago, 1 can evaporated milk, 1 can coconut milk and 2/3 cup condensed milk. Refrigerate for 4 hours so the sago firms up and expands more and serve with ice. #mangosago #mangobango #asiandessert ♬ Married Life (From "Up") - Gina Luciani

5. Mango Sago Pudding

Ingredients:

-1 cup tapioca pearls
-3 cubed mangoes
-1 jar drained coconut jelly
-1 x can evaporated milk
-1 x can coconut milk
-2/3 cup condensed milk

Method:

1. Start with 1 cup tapioca pearls and simmer for 10 minutes, then turn the heat off, cover with a lid for another 10 minutes and then rinse under cold water.
2. In a large bowl add 3 cubed mangoes, 1 jar drained coconut jelly, cooked sago, 1 can evaporated milk, 1 can coconut milk and 2/3 cup condensed milk.
3. Refrigerate for 4 hours so the sago firms up and expands more and serve with ice.
@pinchofyum The best summer dessert ever! Made with fresh peaches, sugar, and a topping that bakes like slightly underbaked cookie dough, with crunchy sugar broiled on top. Search “pinch of yum peach cobbler” for the full recipe. ❤️🍑 #peaches #peachcobblerrecipe #cobbler #summerdessert #fruitdessert ♬ original sound - Pinch of Yum

6. Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

Peach Filling
-5–6 large fresh yellow peaches, sliced
-1/4 cup sugar
Cobbler Topping
-1/2 cup salted butter, melted
-3/4 cup sugar
-1 teaspoon vanilla
-1 cup flour
-1 teaspoon baking powder
-a pinch of salt
-1/4 cup turbinado sugar (optional, but really nice)
-whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for serving

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Smear the bottom of 9×13 pan with a little bit of butter. Add peaches and sugar, and mix directly in the pan.
2. Mix the butter, sugar, vanilla, flour, baking powder, and salt until a cookie-dough-like batter forms.
3. Place scoops of the mixture over the top of the peaches. Spread with a spoon or with your fingers – no need for perfection here.
4. Bake for 30 minutes. At this point it should be juicy and bubbly around the sides – if not, see notes.
5. Sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar. Bake another 10-15 minutes and then finish with a few minutes under the broiler (475-ish) for a few minutes to get it golden brown and slightly crunchy on top. (Just keep a close eye on it because it can burn quickly.)
6. To get a thick saucy peach base, let it stand for 20-30 minutes before serving with some vanilla ice cream.
@michellemorfett CHRISTMAS TRIFLE RECIPE Serves 8-10 600g store bought vanilla custard 85g packet of raspberry jelly 300ml cream, whipped 1 chocolate flake 1/2 recipe of my vanilla cake recipe (or just a store bought sponge) 125ml alcohol spirit you like (I used white rum) 1 chocolate flake 2 punnets of strawberries, sliced 1 punnet of blueberries 1 punnet of raspberries Layer it all up! Soaking each cake layer with the alcohol. Best made the day before. Store in the fridge until ready to serve. #fyp #nzbaking #bakingtiktok #recipe #christmas #christmasrecipe #trifle ♬ Christmas Magic - Background Music Lab

7. Christmas Trifle

Ingredients:

- 600g store bought vanilla custard 
- 85g packet of raspberry jelly
- 300ml cream, whipped 
- 1 chocolate flake
- 1/2 store bought sponge)
- 125ml alcohol spirit you like (I used white rum)
- 1 chocolate flake
- 2 punnets of strawberries, sliced
- 1 punnet of blueberries 
- 1 punnet of raspberries

Method:

1. Layer it all up! Soaking each cake layer with the alcohol. Best made the day before. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.
@taste.com.au We love making this one with our pantry bits and bobs #foodtiktok #easyrecipes #dessert #slice ♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

8. Weetbix Lemon Slice

Ingredients:

-175g butter, melted
-165g (3/4 cup) caster sugar
- 3 Weet-Bix, crushed
-150g (1 cup) self-raising flour
-85g (1 cup) desiccated coconut
-2 x 395g cans sweetened condensed milk
-310ml (1 1/4 cups) strained lemon juice

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan-forced. Grease a 20 x 30cm slice pan and line the base and sides with baking paper, allowing the two long sides to overhang.
2. Place butter, sugar, Weet-Bix, flour and coconut in a large bowl and stir to combine. Spread mixture over the base of the prepared pan. Bake for 15 minutes or until light golden. Set aside to cool.
3. Whisk condensed milk and lemon juice together in a bowl until smooth and combined. Pour over the Weet-Bix base. Bake for 20 minutes or until edges are slightly bubbling and the top layer is set. Set aside to cool to room temperature, then place in the fridge overnight to chill.
4. Cut into pieces to serve.
@taste.com.au This is what Irish (and Aussie) cream dreams are made of 😍. #baileys #milo #milorecipe #icecream #condensedmilk #condensedmilkicecream ♬ Want You - HVRDVR

9. Milo & Baileys Icecream

Ingredients:

-600ml ctn thickened cream
-2 x 170g tubes sweetened condensed milk
-70g (1/2 cup) Milo, plus extra to decorate
- 100ml Baileys Irish Cream liqueur

Method:

1. Use electric beaters to beat the cream and sweetened condensed milk in a large bowl for 1 minute or until well combined. Add Milo and Baileys and beat for a further 2-3 minutes or until soft peaks form.
2. Spoon into a 1L (4-cup capacity) freezer-safe container. Smooth the surface. Sprinkle the top with extra Milo. Use a spoon to swirl to create a ripple effect. Cover the surface with plastic wrap (see note). Place in the freezer overnight or until firm. Remove plastic wrap and discard. Scoop into serving bowls to serve.
@trelawney.eve Making your own vegan ice-cream is actually easier than you might think! All you need is: 400ml @Nature’s Charm Oat Whipping Cream (refrigerated overnight before use) 200ml Natures Charm Oat Condensed Milk 3-4 TBS Natures Charm Butterscotch sauce (or flavour of your choice). Method: 1- Add the whipping cream and condensed milk to a bowl. 2- Using a hand mixer, beat the mixture until thick and creamy. 3- In your ice-cream moulds (you can also use a container if you don't want to make popsicles), spoon in a layer of the cream mixture. 4- Drizzle butterscotch sauce on top and stir using a skewer to create swirls. 5- Repeat steps 3 & 4 until your moulds/containers are filled. 6- Place in the freezer for 6-8 hours. 7- Enjoy! Makes 6 popsicles. Thank you Natures Charm for sending me these oatbased products to try! (Gifted). #VeganIceCream #VeganCream #VeganDesserts #VeganPopsicles #VeganDessert #DessertIdeas #ButterscotchIcecream #HomeMadeIceCream #Vegan #Veganism #Dairyfree #PlantBased #PlantBasedRecipes #PlantBasedFood #VeganFood #VeganRecipes #VegansOfInstagram #VegansOfAustralia #VegansOfMelbourne #VeganFoodie #VegansOfSydney #VegansOfBrisbane #VeganAussies #MelbourneFoodies #MelbourneVeganEats #MelbourneVegan ♬ speak now sped up - r & m <33

10. Vegan Butterscotch Icecream

Ingredients:

- 400ml Nature’s Charm Oat Whipping Cream (refrigerated overnight before use)
- 200ml Nature's Charm Oat Condensed Milk
- 3-4 TBS Nature's Charm Butterscotch sauce (or flavour of your choice)

Method:

1. Add the whipping cream and condensed milk to a bowl.
2. Using a hand mixer, beat the mixture until thick and creamy.
3. In your ice-cream moulds (you can also use a container if you don't want to make popsicles), spoon in a layer of the cream mixture.
4. Drizzle butterscotch sauce on top and stir using a skewer to create swirls.
5. Repeat steps 3 & 4 until your moulds/containers are filled.
6. Place in the freezer for 6-8 hours.
PS If you're vegan, you'll find a bunch of great vegan Christmas recipes here.

11. Australian White Christmas Bars

Ingredients:

-500g white chocolate
-1 cup dried cranberries
-1 cup dried mixed fruit
-1 cup pistachios
-1 cup desiccated coconut
-1 1/2 cup rice puffs

Method:

1. Melt chocolate in bowl.
2. Add cranberries, mixed fruit, pistachios, desiccated coconut and rice puffs to melted chocolate and mix to combine.
3. Spread mixture onto tray lined with baking paper.
4. Chill for 4 hours, then chop into squares.

12. Oreo Christmas Balls

Ingredients:

- 36 OREO Cookies, finely crushed
- 1 package cream cheese, softened
-waxed paper
- 500g semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted
-Sprinkles

Method:

1. Mix crushed cookies and cream cheese in a large bowl until well-blended.
2. Use your hands to shape mixture into 48 (1-inch) balls; place on a tray and freeze until thoroughly chilled, about 10 minutes.
3. Line a shallow pan with waxed paper. Dip balls in melted chocolate, roll in sprinkles, place in a single layer on the prepared pan.
4. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator.
@fitfoodieselma Healthy Dessert Idea: Chocolate Strawberry Bites🤩 These are such a perfect dessert idea for spring! They are so refreshing and delicious😋 • Ingredients: 1 cup diced strawberries (240 ml) 1/2 cup (lactose-free) Greek yogurt (120 ml) 100 g / 3.5 oz. dark chocolate, melted (80% dark chocolate) • 1. Mix the strawberries and yogurt together 2. Spoon dollops onto a plate lined with parchment paper 3. Freeze for 1 1/2 - 2 hours 4. Dip in melted dark chocolate 5. Store in the fridge • • ❤️Follow for more easy recipes! • • • #healthydessert #healthydesserts #healthydessertrecipes #healthytreat #healthytreats #glutenfreedessert #easydessert #quickdessert ♬ fair trade - xxtristanxo

13. Chocolate Strawberry Bites

Ingredients:

-1 cup diced strawberries (240 ml)
-1/2 cup (lactose-free) Greek yogurt (120 ml)
- 100 g / 3.5 oz. dark chocolate, melted (80% dark chocolate)

Method:

1. Mix the strawberries and yogurt together
2. Spoon dollops onto a plate lined with parchment paper
3. Freeze for 1 1/2 - 2 hours
4. Dip in melted dark chocolate
5. Store in the fridge
@halalfoodsydney

Custard Fruit Tarts Delicious and simple dessert and a crowd pleased too Ingredients -500 ml milk -1.5 tbsp vanilla paste or 1 vanilla bean -6 egg yolks '1/2 cup sugar or 120gr (you can add more sugar at the end if youd like it more sweet) -1/4 cup cornstarch 35g -2 tbsp unsalted butter 25g cold - tiny pinch of salt Method 1. Place your milk and vanilla on a medium/low heat 2. Seperate bowl whisk your eggs along with your sugar, cornflour and salt till it becomes pale in colour 3. Once your milk mix has just come to a boil take off the heat and slowly pour into your egg mixture while whisking constantly, you want to add about half of your milk 4. Pour mix back into the pot and place on a medium heat while whisking continuously till it thickens and comes to a boil 5. Remove off heat then whisk in your cold butter 6. Place in fridge for a few hours to set (this can last up to a week in the fridge 7. Whisk well before use, pipe into your tart cases, garnish with your fruits of choice and enjoy Note: If you would like to use the custard for pouring, add 1.5 tbsp of cornstarch for a thinner consistency Tart cases bought from sara lee factory outlet in casula Shop 13/633-639 Hume Hwy, Casula NSW 2170

♬ original sound - Batoul S

14. Fruit Salad Tarts

Ingredients:

-500 ml milk
-1.5 tbsp vanilla paste or 1 vanilla bean
-6 egg yolks
-1/2 cup sugar or 120gr (you can add more sugar at the end if youd like it more sweet)
-1/4 cup cornstarch 35g
-2 tbsp unsalted butter 25g cold
- tiny pinch of salt

Method:

1. Place your milk and vanilla on a medium/low heat.
2. Separate bowl whisk your eggs along with your sugar, cornflour and salt till it becomes pale in colour.
3. Once your milk mix has just come to a boil take off the heat and slowly pour into your egg mixture while whisking constantly, you want to add about half of your milk.
4. Pour mix back into the pot and place on a medium heat while whisking continuously till it thickens and comes to a boil.
5. Remove off heat then whisk in your cold butter.
6. Place in fridge for a few hours to set (this can last up to a week in the fridge.
7. Whisk well before use, pipe into your tart cases, garnish with your fruits of choice and enjoy!
@stephcooksstuff PAVLOVA, 🎄 the perfect Christmas dessert. You can make this a few days ahead and just add your toppings on the day. Store in a sealed container in a cool dark place for up to a week. Here is the recipe for you. PAVLOVA RECIPE 6 egg whites 2 cups sugar 1 tbsp cornflour 1 tbsp vinegar Dash vanilla Whip egg whites and sugar until thick and shiny, add cornflour, vinegar and vanilla. Whisk again. Make sure sugar is dissolved. Place on lined and floured tray. Bake 120C 1.5 hrs. Cool in oven with door ajar. Top with whipped cream and fruit. #stephcooksstuff #pavlova #christmasdessert #glutenfree #christmasfoodideas #CapCut ♬ Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

15. Christmas Pavlova

Ingredients:

Ingredients
- 6  egg whites
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- Dash vanilla

Method:

1. Whip egg whites and sugar until thick and shiny, add cornflour, vinegar and vanilla.
2. Whisk again. Make sure sugar is dissolved.
3. Place on lined and floured tray.
4. Bake 120C 1.5 hrs.
5. Cool in oven with door ajar.
6. Top with whipped cream and fruit.
@vj_cooks Ambrosia Eton Mess 🍓 Such an easy Christmas dessert 😋🎄#christmas #dessert #etonmess #nz #nztiktok ♬ Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé

16. Ambrosia Eton Mess

Ingredients:

Ingredients
- 300mls cream
- 180g bag marshmallows
- 500g Greek yoghurt
- 1 can boysenberries, drained (425g)
- 3 Flake bars
- 12 pack of meringues 95g
- 2 punnets of strawberries, finely sliced

Method:

1. Whip cream in a large bowl until peaks form.
2. Cut marshmallows in half and add to the cream.
3. Add yoghurt, boysenberries and one crumbled Flake bar. Mix together until well combined.
4. Cut meringues into pieces.
5. In a stemless wine glass, layer up the ambrosia, the meringue pieces and the sliced strawberries with one of the crumbled flake bars until ⅔ full. Repeat in all glasses until all ingredients have been used.
6. Crumble the remaining Flake bar on top of each dessert and chill for at least 3 hours before serving or preferably overnight.
@jesseatss Christmas ice cream cake!! australian christmas = ice cream🍦🎄☀️ who’s excited for cd?! #christmas #recipe #jesseatss #baking #australianchristmas #icecreamcake #fyp #viral #foryou #trending ♬ baby please come home - lexi★

17. Christmas Ice Cream Cake

- 4L vanilla ice cream
- 4 peppermint crisps
- 1/2 box Maltesers
- 4 Cherry Ripes

Method:

1. Individually blend all different types of chocolates until chunked 
2. Mix crumbled chocolates into the vanilla ice cream in individual batches
3. Grease and line a tin with cling wrap
4. Layer each different mixture into the tin 
5. Cover in cling wrap and refreeze
6. Serve drizzled with Ice Magic and crumbled chocolates of your desire!

18. Choc-Mint Pull Apart Pavlova

Ingredients:

- 600ml ctn thickened cream
- 2 x 140g tubs Paul double thick dollop cream
- 200g pkt dark chocolate melted, cooled
- 24 petite pavlovas
- 2 x 125g punnets fresh raspberries
- 14 mini candy canes
- 2 x 35g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bar, cut into large pieces
- Red and green Christmas sprinkles, to decorate
Method:

1. Use electric beaters to beat the thickened cream and dollop cream in a bowl until soft peaks form. Add the cooled melted chocolate and beat until firm peaks form. Place the cream mixture into a large piping bag fitted with a 1.5cm fluted nozzle.
2. Arrange the meringue nests in a wreath shape on a large round platter.
3. Pipe a peak of chocolate cream into each pavlova, then pipe the remaining chocolate cream in any gaps between the nests to completely cover the meringue nests
4. Top with raspberries, candy canes, Peppermint Crisp and sprinkles to decorate. Serve immediately.
