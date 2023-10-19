18 Easy Christmas Desserts That Are Perfect for Beginners & Lazy Gals

@wholesomefoodiemel Ingredients 👇 2 sheets puff pastry de frosted 2 100g packs of Cottee’s instant vanilla pudding 600ml thickened cream 300ml milk Optional- Icing Sugar #easydessert #easydessertrecipe #vanillaslice #colesaustralia #colesaus #easyrecipe #desserttiktok #aussietok #aussiethings #aussiefoods ♬ original sound - Mel | healthy easy recipes
1. Easy Vanilla Slice
Ingredients:
-2 100g packs of Cottee’s instant vanilla pudding
-600ml thickened cream
-300ml milk
Method:
@kjwellnesss AUSSIE FAIRY BREAD BALLS > fairy bread 😆 #fairybread #aussiethings #aussiedessert #aussiefloods #desserthack #easydessert #4ingredientsrecipe ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
2. Aussie Fairy Bread Balls
Ingredients:
- Rainbow sprinkles
- 1 x tin Condensed Milk
-1 x block Caramilk chocolate
Method:
@taste.com.au Caramilk ice-cream cake. Yes, THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 #dessert #cadbury #icecream #easydessert #easyrecipe #cake #birthdaycake #australia #caramilk #easyrecipe ♬ Summer day - TimTaj
3. Caramilk Icecream Cake
Ingredients:
-4 waffle cones, coarsely broken
-125g butter, melted
-2L vanilla ice-cream
-3 x 39g Cadbury Caramilk Twirl bars, crumbled, plus extra, to decorate
-300ml thickened cream, whipped
-Cadbury Caramilk Marble chocolate, to decorate
-Malt sticks, to decorate-
Cadbury Caramilk Twirl Bites, to decorate
-Caramel fudge bites, to decorate
-160ml (2/3 cup) thickened cream
Method:
@mumlife_edition It was winter here when this was trending 🫠 INGREDIENTS: - 250g strawberries, washed and diced - 1 pouch kids vanilla yoghurt (140g) - 250g dark chocolate chips METHOD: - Mix the strawberries and yoghurt together - Dollop onto tray lined with baking paper (I did 2 tablespoons per serve) - Paddle pop stick is optional, now would be the time to insert - Place into freezer for 2 hours or until frozen solid - Coat in melted chocolate and briefly freeze again to solidify If your chocolate is too thick, melt in a tablespoon of coconut oil. That would make this 4 ingredients 🫣 If you’re using a paddle pop stick, put it right in the middle of your mixture - if it’s flat at the bottom of your dollop (like mine) then it’ll fall off the stick when you’re eating it 🥲 #strawberrybites #summerrecipes #tiktokaustralia ♬ original sound - Falisha
4. Frozen Chocolate-Strawberry Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 pouch kids vanilla yoghurt (140g)
- 250g dark chocolate chips
Method:
@myhealthydish Save my recipe for Mango Sago! It’s an refreshing Asian Dessert that’s perfect for Hot Summer Days! Start with 1 cup tapioca pearls and simmer for 10 minutes, then turn the heat off, cover with a lid for another 10 minutes and then rinse under cold water. In a large bowl add 3 cubed mangoes, 1 jar drained coconut jelly, cooked sago, 1 can evaporated milk, 1 can coconut milk and 2/3 cup condensed milk. Refrigerate for 4 hours so the sago firms up and expands more and serve with ice. #mangosago #mangobango #asiandessert ♬ Married Life (From "Up") - Gina Luciani
5. Mango Sago Pudding
Ingredients:
-3 cubed mangoes
-1 jar drained coconut jelly
-1 x can evaporated milk
-1 x can coconut milk
-2/3 cup condensed milk
Method:
@pinchofyum The best summer dessert ever! Made with fresh peaches, sugar, and a topping that bakes like slightly underbaked cookie dough, with crunchy sugar broiled on top. Search “pinch of yum peach cobbler” for the full recipe. ❤️🍑 #peaches #peachcobblerrecipe #cobbler #summerdessert #fruitdessert ♬ original sound - Pinch of Yum
6. Peach Cobbler
Ingredients:
-5–6 large fresh yellow peaches, sliced
-1/4 cup sugar
-1/2 cup salted butter, melted
-3/4 cup sugar
-1 teaspoon vanilla
-1 cup flour
-1 teaspoon baking powder
-a pinch of salt
-1/4 cup turbinado sugar (optional, but really nice)
-whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for serving
Method:
@michellemorfett CHRISTMAS TRIFLE RECIPE Serves 8-10 600g store bought vanilla custard 85g packet of raspberry jelly 300ml cream, whipped 1 chocolate flake 1/2 recipe of my vanilla cake recipe (or just a store bought sponge) 125ml alcohol spirit you like (I used white rum) 1 chocolate flake 2 punnets of strawberries, sliced 1 punnet of blueberries 1 punnet of raspberries Layer it all up! Soaking each cake layer with the alcohol. Best made the day before. Store in the fridge until ready to serve. #fyp #nzbaking #bakingtiktok #recipe #christmas #christmasrecipe #trifle ♬ Christmas Magic - Background Music Lab
7. Christmas Trifle
Ingredients:
- 85g packet of raspberry jelly
- 300ml cream, whipped
- 1 chocolate flake
- 1/2 store bought sponge)
- 125ml alcohol spirit you like (I used white rum)
- 1 chocolate flake
- 2 punnets of strawberries, sliced
- 1 punnet of blueberries
- 1 punnet of raspberries
Method:
@taste.com.au We love making this one with our pantry bits and bobs #foodtiktok #easyrecipes #dessert #slice ♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy
8. Weetbix Lemon Slice
Ingredients:
-165g (3/4 cup) caster sugar
- 3 Weet-Bix, crushed
-150g (1 cup) self-raising flour
-85g (1 cup) desiccated coconut
-2 x 395g cans sweetened condensed milk
-310ml (1 1/4 cups) strained lemon juice
Method:
@taste.com.au This is what Irish (and Aussie) cream dreams are made of 😍. #baileys #milo #milorecipe #icecream #condensedmilk #condensedmilkicecream ♬ Want You - HVRDVR
9. Milo & Baileys Icecream
Ingredients:
-2 x 170g tubes sweetened condensed milk
-70g (1/2 cup) Milo, plus extra to decorate
- 100ml Baileys Irish Cream liqueur
Method:
@trelawney.eve Making your own vegan ice-cream is actually easier than you might think! All you need is: 400ml @Nature’s Charm Oat Whipping Cream (refrigerated overnight before use) 200ml Natures Charm Oat Condensed Milk 3-4 TBS Natures Charm Butterscotch sauce (or flavour of your choice). Method: 1- Add the whipping cream and condensed milk to a bowl. 2- Using a hand mixer, beat the mixture until thick and creamy. 3- In your ice-cream moulds (you can also use a container if you don't want to make popsicles), spoon in a layer of the cream mixture. 4- Drizzle butterscotch sauce on top and stir using a skewer to create swirls. 5- Repeat steps 3 & 4 until your moulds/containers are filled. 6- Place in the freezer for 6-8 hours. 7- Enjoy! Makes 6 popsicles. Thank you Natures Charm for sending me these oatbased products to try! (Gifted). #VeganIceCream #VeganCream #VeganDesserts #VeganPopsicles #VeganDessert #DessertIdeas #ButterscotchIcecream #HomeMadeIceCream #Vegan #Veganism #Dairyfree #PlantBased #PlantBasedRecipes #PlantBasedFood #VeganFood #VeganRecipes #VegansOfInstagram #VegansOfAustralia #VegansOfMelbourne #VeganFoodie #VegansOfSydney #VegansOfBrisbane #VeganAussies #MelbourneFoodies #MelbourneVeganEats #MelbourneVegan ♬ speak now sped up - r & m <33
10. Vegan Butterscotch Icecream
Ingredients:
- 200ml Nature's Charm Oat Condensed Milk
- 3-4 TBS Nature's Charm Butterscotch sauce (or flavour of your choice)
Method:
@princesshoneybellex Classic Aussie treat, that’s GF & Vegan too! 😻 #holidaymusic #whitechristmas #easyrecipe ♬ White Christmas - The Drifters
11. Australian White Christmas Bars
Ingredients:
-1 cup dried cranberries
-1 cup dried mixed fruit
-1 cup pistachios
-1 cup desiccated coconut
-1 1/2 cup rice puffs
Method:
@courtneymangan Oreos dessert? Yes please! // recipe inspo @christmascreations #christmas #recipe #dessert #oreos #christmasdesserts #christmasrecipe #oreoballs #dessertrecipe #eat #tastetest ♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé
12. Oreo Christmas Balls
Ingredients:
- 1 package cream cheese, softened
-waxed paper
- 500g semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted
-Sprinkles
Method:
@fitfoodieselma Healthy Dessert Idea: Chocolate Strawberry Bites🤩 These are such a perfect dessert idea for spring! They are so refreshing and delicious😋 • Ingredients: 1 cup diced strawberries (240 ml) 1/2 cup (lactose-free) Greek yogurt (120 ml) 100 g / 3.5 oz. dark chocolate, melted (80% dark chocolate) • 1. Mix the strawberries and yogurt together 2. Spoon dollops onto a plate lined with parchment paper 3. Freeze for 1 1/2 - 2 hours 4. Dip in melted dark chocolate 5. Store in the fridge • • ❤️Follow for more easy recipes! • • • #healthydessert #healthydesserts #healthydessertrecipes #healthytreat #healthytreats #glutenfreedessert #easydessert #quickdessert ♬ fair trade - xxtristanxo
13. Chocolate Strawberry Bites
Ingredients:
-1/2 cup (lactose-free) Greek yogurt (120 ml)
- 100 g / 3.5 oz. dark chocolate, melted (80% dark chocolate)
Method:
@halalfoodsydney
Custard Fruit Tarts Delicious and simple dessert and a crowd pleased too Ingredients -500 ml milk -1.5 tbsp vanilla paste or 1 vanilla bean -6 egg yolks '1/2 cup sugar or 120gr (you can add more sugar at the end if youd like it more sweet) -1/4 cup cornstarch 35g -2 tbsp unsalted butter 25g cold - tiny pinch of salt Method 1. Place your milk and vanilla on a medium/low heat 2. Seperate bowl whisk your eggs along with your sugar, cornflour and salt till it becomes pale in colour 3. Once your milk mix has just come to a boil take off the heat and slowly pour into your egg mixture while whisking constantly, you want to add about half of your milk 4. Pour mix back into the pot and place on a medium heat while whisking continuously till it thickens and comes to a boil 5. Remove off heat then whisk in your cold butter 6. Place in fridge for a few hours to set (this can last up to a week in the fridge 7. Whisk well before use, pipe into your tart cases, garnish with your fruits of choice and enjoy Note: If you would like to use the custard for pouring, add 1.5 tbsp of cornstarch for a thinner consistency Tart cases bought from sara lee factory outlet in casula Shop 13/633-639 Hume Hwy, Casula NSW 2170♬ original sound - Batoul S
14. Fruit Salad Tarts
Ingredients:
-1.5 tbsp vanilla paste or 1 vanilla bean
-6 egg yolks
-1/2 cup sugar or 120gr (you can add more sugar at the end if youd like it more sweet)
-1/4 cup cornstarch 35g
-2 tbsp unsalted butter 25g cold
- tiny pinch of salt
Method:
@stephcooksstuff PAVLOVA, 🎄 the perfect Christmas dessert. You can make this a few days ahead and just add your toppings on the day. Store in a sealed container in a cool dark place for up to a week. Here is the recipe for you. PAVLOVA RECIPE 6 egg whites 2 cups sugar 1 tbsp cornflour 1 tbsp vinegar Dash vanilla Whip egg whites and sugar until thick and shiny, add cornflour, vinegar and vanilla. Whisk again. Make sure sugar is dissolved. Place on lined and floured tray. Bake 120C 1.5 hrs. Cool in oven with door ajar. Top with whipped cream and fruit. #stephcooksstuff #pavlova #christmasdessert #glutenfree #christmasfoodideas #CapCut ♬ Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
15. Christmas Pavlova
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- Dash vanilla
Method:
@vj_cooks Ambrosia Eton Mess 🍓 Such an easy Christmas dessert 😋🎄#christmas #dessert #etonmess #nz #nztiktok ♬ Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé
16. Ambrosia Eton Mess
Ingredients:
- 180g bag marshmallows
- 500g Greek yoghurt
- 1 can boysenberries, drained (425g)
- 3 Flake bars
- 12 pack of meringues 95g
- 2 punnets of strawberries, finely sliced
Method:
@jesseatss Christmas ice cream cake!! australian christmas = ice cream🍦🎄☀️ who’s excited for cd?! #christmas #recipe #jesseatss #baking #australianchristmas #icecreamcake #fyp #viral #foryou #trending ♬ baby please come home - lexi★
17. Christmas Ice Cream Cake
- 4 peppermint crisps
- 1/2 box Maltesers
- 4 Cherry Ripes
Method:
@taste.com.au The easiest ever cheat’s #Christmas dessert! #chocolaterecipe #chocmint #holidaytiktok #holidaycountown #pavlova #foodtiktok ♬ original sound - Jake Shimabukuro
18. Choc-Mint Pull Apart Pavlova
Ingredients:
- 2 x 140g tubs Paul double thick dollop cream
- 200g pkt dark chocolate melted, cooled
- 24 petite pavlovas
- 2 x 125g punnets fresh raspberries
- 14 mini candy canes
- 2 x 35g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bar, cut into large pieces
- Red and green Christmas sprinkles, to decorate