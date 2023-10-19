18 Easy Christmas Desserts That Are Perfect for Beginners & Lazy Gals

Custard Fruit Tarts Delicious and simple dessert and a crowd pleased too Ingredients -500 ml milk -1.5 tbsp vanilla paste or 1 vanilla bean -6 egg yolks '1/2 cup sugar or 120gr (you can add more sugar at the end if youd like it more sweet) -1/4 cup cornstarch 35g -2 tbsp unsalted butter 25g cold - tiny pinch of salt Method 1. Place your milk and vanilla on a medium/low heat 2. Seperate bowl whisk your eggs along with your sugar, cornflour and salt till it becomes pale in colour 3. Once your milk mix has just come to a boil take off the heat and slowly pour into your egg mixture while whisking constantly, you want to add about half of your milk 4. Pour mix back into the pot and place on a medium heat while whisking continuously till it thickens and comes to a boil 5. Remove off heat then whisk in your cold butter 6. Place in fridge for a few hours to set (this can last up to a week in the fridge 7. Whisk well before use, pipe into your tart cases, garnish with your fruits of choice and enjoy Note: If you would like to use the custard for pouring, add 1.5 tbsp of cornstarch for a thinner consistency Tart cases bought from sara lee factory outlet in casula Shop 13/633-639 Hume Hwy, Casula NSW 2170