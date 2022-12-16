9 Vegan Christmas Recipes That Aren’t Just Cheap Imitations Of A Roast Dinner

Christmas is all about getting together with loved ones, sharing presents and, importantly, food — lots of food.
When you think of traditional festive feasts, the things that usually spring to mind are big roast dinners, honey-glazed ham, seafood platters and loads of rich creamy sauces and puddings. But these days, a lot of people are turning away from these meat-heavy courses and opting for fresh takes on favourite recipes that are a little lighter and cater for people with allergies and other dietary requirements.
This Christmas, why not make your feast a kinder one? It may seem daunting at first, but plant-based cooking doesn’t have to be hard. With a few easy swaps and a bit of creativity when it comes to choosing different vegetables and other plant foods, you’ll be on your way.
The selection of plant-based recipes below includes simple yet impressive twists on traditional holiday recipes that all of your guests will enjoy, whether they’re vegan, vegetarian or omnivore. From appetisers and mains to sides and desserts, plant-based nutritionist Sarah Cobacho from
Plantbaes has got you covered for every course.
Your guests won’t even miss the meat or dairy with these delicious showstopper recipes, and yes, there’s even a Pavlova recipe.