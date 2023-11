How Subway Fits Became The New Street Style

Zhang typically puts her phone anywhere that gives her a good angle — a staircase, a bench, a wall — and films as she waits for the train. “I try to make sure that I actually am living the life that I’m showcasing because I think that's what resonates with people,” she says. Similarly, her outfits reflect her commuter reality in a city that forces its inhabitants to dress for a whole day's schedule rather than isolated occasions: “Because I'm commuting back and forth, usually on the subway or even on a Citi bike, [my outfit] has to be very practical and pretty lightweight,” she says. This translates to oversized tote bags, chunky flat boots, ballet flats , and quilted jackets that Zhang describes as “cohesive and very exceedingly practical.”