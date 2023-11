Is TikTok ‘Filler Transparency’ A Good Thing?

Many celebrities have been speaking out about being remorseful about getting dermal fillers. Case in point, Ariana Grande recently filmed her getting-ready routine for a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Before applying lip liner, she says, in full transparency: "I've had a ton of lip filler over the years — and Botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so...too much." Likewise, Courteney Cox had all her filler dissolved in 2017. Blac Chyna dissolved filler from her cheeks, jawline, and lips and documented the process on Instagram . From a PR standpoint, that seems like a more straightforward story to tell the world. It can be admirable if a celebrity finally admits to getting some sort of work, like fillers, done, then decides to stop and “let their face be natural.” Of course, we never really know if that's true.