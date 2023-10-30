Is TikTok ‘Filler Transparency’ A Good Thing?

It's not a problem unique to celebrities (though those cases are more public), but those influenced by them. "It's dangerous, and it does happen, even putting in minimal amounts of filler," explains Dr. Doft. She's seeing regret play out firsthand, from people complaining of "lumpy" or uneven filler or just too much of it. "Every week, we're seeing somebody who wants [filler] dissolved that was put in elsewhere," says Dr. Doft. "People are finding that there's too much filler or that over the years, not all the filler has dissolved uniformly — sometimes it dissolves in nonuniform ways; there's an interest in taking that out."