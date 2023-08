"Patients are definitely more in tune with what’s available and what they want based on what they see and follow on social media," skin specialist and aesthetician Dr Amrita Bhogal tells Refinery29. "The discussion I must then have is that yes, those treatments are available but everyone is different. There are different skin types, different skin goals and one size never fits all." What we see online may not be suitable for us, says Dr Bhogal, or there may be an alternative that could give people the same or even better results. "[As a practitioner] I am happy to say no to someone who is adamant they want to have a tweakment after seeing something online if it’s not in their best interests — even if they’ve done their research."