It is clear that there is a fine line between what empowers us as individuals and what normalises unrealistic beauty standards. Where you sit will depend on the time you spend on social media and how fast you consume content, not to mention the type of content the algorithm serves you. The key — and it’s a crucial one to remember — is that tweakments (no matter how transparent we are about them) reflect a specific set of financial and personal decisions; they are not delivered via a one-size-fits-all syringe. Underlining the science and processes behind changing your appearance, as well as the knock-on effect it can have on self-esteem and identity, could help to better inform a generation of people likely to try it anyway. In my view, that can only be a good thing.