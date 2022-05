“I Had To Use My Daughter’s Nappy As A Pad” – The Reality Of Periods For Refugee Women

When I was 15 I started my period and cried, feeling unclean and scared my mother would send me away. When I quietly whispered to her my period had come, she smiled and told me how excited she was that I had become a woman. I remember her cooking me an egg to commemorate my entrance into womanhood. We didn’t have disposable pads or tampons but my mother taught me how to use a special cloth to stay dry. She showed me how to fold, wash and dry it. Because of her, I didn’t feel scared of having my period. I felt proud to be a woman.