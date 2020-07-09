Storytelling, Authenticity & Tradition In My West African Cooking

I think there's a lot of work for people who edit recipes [to do] when it comes to other cuisines. There's always one type of end user for them. In a recent piece, I’d written a sentence talking about the army of African chefs, whether they're in Africa or in the diaspora, who are forging this new African gastronomy which we are calling New African cuisine. I'd written one sentence to signpost that and she'd reduced it to 'cook'. I sent it back to her and said, "Why have you changed 'chefs' to 'cooks'?" And her literal words were, "I assumed you don't mean professional chefs". Why the fuck did you assume that? Because that is exactly who I mean. There's plenty of us around the world – just because you don't know they exist doesn't mean they're not there. What [recipe editors] should be doing is getting their audience to be less lazy, and make further investigation. You can find all the ingredients online. There's no reason to substitute them.