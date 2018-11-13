The young woman's life took a dramatic turn for the better once the family left Afghanistan for Greece, and she enrolled in The Unmentionables' training. She stayed with her husband and put to use her new skills and knowledge about her rights within a relationship. "When you see her and her husband now together it looks like pure happiness," Westrope insists. "Having gotten all this information she never had before, she started to talk to her husband about these things and say 'these are my rights'." Her husband even started to get involved in the organisation's educational space and allows their children to be there every day, so their two young boys are growing up in a female-dominated environment. "The woman says she now has the information she needs. She feels empowered to protect herself and that has helped shift her husband’s mentality as well. They now have a happy marriage."