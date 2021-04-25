These Supermarkets Are Now Offering Free Period Products

In an effort to reduce period poverty, two supermarket chains are now providing free sanitary products to anyone who needs them.
Lidl Ireland has just become the first major retailer in the world to offer free period products in all of its stores. From 3rd May, people who menstruate will be able to claim one free box of sanitary pads or tampons per month through the Lidl Plus app.
The supermarket chain has said it will also be donating sanitary products to a charity for homeless people. This acknowledges the fact that they may not have access to a Smartphone to use the app.
Aoife Clarke of Lidl Ireland said in a statement: "Since learning more about the growing issue of period poverty in Ireland, we’ve passionately felt that as a family retailer it’s in our communities' best interest to support young girls and women who are affected by this issue."
Meanwhile, the Thomson Reuters Foundation reports that in the UK, certain branches of Morrisons are providing free period products on a discreet word-of-mouth basis.
In these stores, people who menstruate are being encouraged to "ask for Sandy" at the service desk. They'll then be provided with a small package containing free sanitary items.
A Morrisons rep said the "Ask for Sandy" scheme hasn't been rolled out across the UK, but could be implemented more widely in future.
Last May, a report by Plan International UK found that three in 10 young women and girls across the UK were struggling to access sanitary towels, tampons and other period products during the lockdown. Over half (54%) said they have been forced to use toilet paper instead.
In 2019, the government finally began to take period poverty seriously by making sanitary products available for free in schools. However, during the various lockdowns this vital supply chain has been shut down, making period poverty an even more pressing problem once again.