Why Celebrating Jubilee Weekend As A Second-Gen Immigrant Feels Wrong

It’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in the UK, marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne. But of course, in the UK you’d be more than aware. Nationwide, the red, white and blue bunting are up, and the trifles are setting in the bespoke Jubilee fridges. Corgi cupcakes and coronation chicken sandwiches are flying off the shelves and people are camped outside of Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the woman herself. I can understand the excitement; a four day bank holiday weekend, getting to spend time with your family and eat good food. It’s like Christmas in the middle of the year. Between the street parties held in her majesty’s honour and head-to-toe Union Jack outfits, people in this country and beyond genuinely love the Queen and want to celebrate her ‘hard work’ for the past seventy years. “It’s a celebration of Britain and Britishness!” they say, flags in hand.