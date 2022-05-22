Banning Online Ads Will Make Sex Work More Dangerous

Being able to advertise online and find work legally also allows workers to unionise and support each other. As an organiser for United Sex Workers, Audrey was able to provide legal support to a worker who hadn’t been paid by a client. "[We] sent some scary legal letters and, if we wanted to, we could have pursued that through court," she says, explaining that the union was able to get the money back from the client, something that wouldn’t have been possible if the worker had been criminalised.