Banning Online Ads Will Make Sex Work More Dangerous

"It's a lot easier to criminalise sex workers into invisibility and let us die – because that's what will happen – than it is for [lawmakers] to be like, 'Right, what are some very real ways that we can tackle poverty? What are some very real ways that we can provide free childcare ?'" she says, emphasising that the trafficking amendments to the Online Safety Bill are not being matched with measures to improve things for women who are struggling. "This is an empowerment of violence from many different angles."