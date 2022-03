Abortion In England Has Taken A “Serious Step Backwards”

The success of at-home abortions during the pandemic showed us what modern abortion policy looks like and how successful it can be. But since Matt Hancock introduced permission for at-home abortion and then took it away, only to reintroduce it within 24 hours, the government’s approach to abortion rights has been nothing but shambolic. This latest move is a fitting bookend to the story – a story that neither centres the needs of women and people who have abortions nor takes on board expert opinion and research. Recent events appear to confirm instead that the anti-abortion lobby in Britain remains alive, well and influential.