The Success Of At-Home Abortion During The Pandemic Has Shown Us Another Way

When faced with an unwanted or problematic pregnancy , you can visit your GP or local sexual health clinic to get a referral but you can also refer yourself for an initial appointment by contacting one of the UK’s two main abortion providers: the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) and MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Marie Stopes). If you are in the early stages of pregnancy (generally before nine weeks) then you can have a medical abortion . This involves taking two pills – mifepristone and misoprostol – 24 to 48 hours apart to induce a miscarriage. Under the 1967 Abortion Act, prior to the pandemic it was necessary to attend a clinic in order to obtain and take these pills. Another option, which tends to happen after nine weeks ( although you can have a medical abortion after nine weeks in some circumstances ), is a surgical abortion , which can involve one of two more invasive procedures carried out under anaesthetic . It's not hard to see why time matters: missing the cut-off for an early medical abortion means you may have to undergo an altogether different and more invasive procedure.