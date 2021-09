Angry About Texas? Abortion Is More Restricted In Britain Than You Think

Firstly, abortion is still technically a criminal offence in England and Wales. This is because the 1967 Abortion Act , which legalised abortion for the first time, did not get rid of a Victorian law known as the Offences Against The Person Act . Experts have long been calling for this to change and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) is just one of many organisations which back full decriminalisation of abortion. It is because abortion is still technically a criminal offence that you have to have two doctors sign off on a procedure and that at-home abortion was not previously allowed because, under the 1967 Act, it must be carried out in certain places e.g. a licensed clinic.