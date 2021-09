The New Texas Abortion Law Is Cruel & Inhumane — That’s The Point

While it is possible to believe that there are some people who personally oppose abortion in good faith, there is nothing about this legislation that was done in that manner. In fact, all of this can — and should — be regarded with a certain level of cynicism. For every anti-choice activist who declares that abortion is the equivalent of murdering children, remember that the politicians they support don't truly think of embryos as children. You can tell, because none of the legal benefits that come with motherhood are conferred onto pregnant women. In order to declare a child as a dependent on your taxes, for instance, the child will still need to be born alive . An immigrant woman who is pregnant is not considered to be housing a citizen — though, if the infant is born on American soil, they will then have those rights. Though, again, the child would have to be born alive. Viability doesn’t come at six weeks.