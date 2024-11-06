Why Did So Many Latines Vote for Donald Trump?

"Latine voters overall sided with Trump on the economy, inflation, and securing the border, but tended to support Harris on all other issues, including abortion access and crime reduction as well as believing she has the temperament and ability to move the country in the right direction."
"The percentage of Latina women that are moving to the far right is far smaller and not as specifically robust as Latino men leaning toward Trump. Where he has gained some Latino women, it's within the evangelical movement."
"The disinformation that is radicalizing Latina women — or reinforcing their already conservative views — and a growing conservative political landscape are elements that transcend borders."
"Of course, the most guileful and effective disinformation campaign targeting Latines is one the Republican Party has used for generations: likening Democrats to communist or socialist dictators in Latin American countries that many Latine voters fled from."
"It's not necessarily always the case that the lightest-skinned Latinos are identifying with the Republican Party or have socially conservative views, but it's no coincidence that there is a high correlation."