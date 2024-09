Latino Rappers Endorsing Trump Is Dangerous — but It’s Not Surprising

It’s important to listen to what these men are saying: Onstage in Pennsylvania, Anuel called on Latines to “keep doing things the right way” so Trump could help Latines in the U.S. Anuel’s words expose him as a kind of Latine we all know: the kind that thinks if they align themselves with the people who hate and oppress them then they will get a crumb of dignity and a seat at the table where decisions are made. The kind of Latine who believes that because they had the privilege to migrate to the contiguous U.S. legally, everyone else has access to the money and resources necessary to do that. The kind of Latine that truly believes human rights are conditional, depending on whether someone committed the crime of crossing an arbitrary border to escape untenable situations in Latin America that were sometimes influenced by the U.S. government itself.