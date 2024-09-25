Latino Rappers Endorsing Trump Is Dangerous — but It’s Not Surprising

"In the last month, reggaeton artists like Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, and Justin Quiles have joined the legions of rappers, wrestlers, and comedians who have endorsed Donald Trump."
"As white Latine men who have benefited from white privilege throughout their careers in Black music genres, their continued investment in whiteness, despite ethnic, linguistic, or cultural differences, affords them clout in elite spaces."
"Anuel’s words expose him as a kind of Latine we all know: the kind that thinks if they align themselves with the people who hate and oppress them then they will get a crumb of dignity and a seat at the table where decisions are made."
"These men are free to support whoever they want as their presidential candidate as individual voters, but the fact that all of them invoked their Latine origins indicates that they want to influence the Latine population to vote Republican — even if it directly contradicts with the interests and wellbeing of the demographic as a whole."