Celebrity Endorsements Are Taking Over The Election, Proving We’ve Lost The Plot

There’s too much money in politics and that problem is only worsening as foreign actors, private committees, and wealthy elites rush to invest in their future success by manipulating the way we approach politics. Luckily for Trump and his collection of misfit surrogates, the “American Dream” is enough of a mirage to draw people into the desert without the requirement of actually quenching their thirst. Even without delivering similar results to others, Trump and his famous surrogates are hoping they can hold the carrot out just close enough for voters to believe they, too, can amass that level of wealth. But only with Trump in power, of course. This is the danger of blanketly trusting any campaign surrogates without interrogating why they’re at the table to begin with. We live in a world of scratching backs and collecting favors. In such a world, we must always be vigilant of those who are incentivized to push poison on the people.