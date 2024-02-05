How “Latin Music” Erases The Black Origins of Many Genres

When the approach to what we define as Latin music is more like a Sufridos video — without judgment of the fabric of life that is beyond the lens of whiteness — we begin to unravel deeper truths about Blackness in the Americas. Here, we begin to unveil concepts of authenticity and ownership of voice in the genres we create. It is a necessary conversation when it comes to the arts and, more broadly, how they shape the creation of our shared communities. Even if we don’t agree with Bauzá, the conversation is a vital one and invites us deeper into an understanding of identity, economy, and statehood. It gives us the opportunity to create blended cultures that are not only harmonious in name and sound but also in economic, artistic, and political practice.