R&B en Español Is on the Rise, but Who Gets to Have Visibility?

Some of these sounds can be found in R&B en Español today. In the late 1800s, the first Afro-Cuban sound was exported internationally in the form of the contradanza, also known as the habanera, a rhythm that would revolutionise music. It follows a four-beat unit that skips the second pulse and sounds on the second half-beat; it’s a unique anticipation often used in other Afro-diasporic genres in Latin America, such as samba and tango, and would later become the foundation for African-American styles like jazz and R&B. The cultures would come full circle in the late ‘60s when New York-based Puerto Rican and Cuban youth would lead the rise of boogaloo and Latin soul — a fusion of Cuban styles like mambo, guajira, and guaracha paired with R&B vocals and notes.

