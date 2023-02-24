7 Black Artists Defying Latin America’s Cultural Whitewashing

If I’ve learned anything from Indigenous land and Indigenous communities, it’s the fact that art, creation, and ritual are daily practices and necessary parts of everyday life. So, I am more concerned with Black art talking about our desires, our complexities, our humanity, and all the questions we want to raise. What happens when something trickles outside of language or away from the page, when something we’ve always known is no longer enough to express what we want to say, when we want to express our absolute joy, or an idea of joy that has nothing to do with whiteness? That is what I believe Black art does best and what it should always attempt to be doing. Black women in particular, by just existing in our skin, we can feel just a tiny bit of what we are capable of manifesting.