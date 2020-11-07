Skip navigation!
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris
What Vice President Kamala Harris Means For Us All
by
Simone Oliver
More From Kamala Harris
News
Kamala Harris Did That!
Natalie Gontcharova
Nov 7, 2020
News
Patience Is A Virtue: Joe Biden Won!
Natalie Gontcharova
Nov 7, 2020
News
Why Is Kamala Harris Being Criticized For Dancing? Racism.
Natalie Gontcharova
Oct 26, 2020
2020 Election
Kamala Harris Spoke Volumes Last Night Even When She Wasn’t...
It was clear who won the vice-presidential debate last night: Sen. Kamala Harris, who skillfully took us through the failures of the Trump administration,
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Kamala, Congratulations — & We’re So Sorry
With the Democratic National Convention less than a week away, Joe Biden finally announced that Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate. Harris is the
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
It’s Kamala!
Allow us to gloat for a minute. Because a couple of weeks ago, we spotted that Politico posted a story reporting Joe Biden had selected Sen. Kamala Harris
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Kamala Harris Is Redefining Charisma
"Charisma" has been the domain of men for too long. Kamala Harris' performance in the debate marks a shift in how we view the concept.
by
Lily Herman
