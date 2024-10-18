Kamala Harris Has A Plan for Black Men: Here’s What They Have To Say About It

This past week, Vice President Harris revealed her specific policy package projected to serve Black men. The nine-page document lays out economic, educational, health, and criminal justice priorities such as providing forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs, protecting cryptocurrency assets, legalizing marijuana, and launching a national health equity initiative focused on health challenges disproportionately affecting Black men. According to Harris, this comes in response to her national “Economic Opportunity Tour” where she heard “powerful stories from Black men about the biggest hurdles that still make it too difficult for them to… meet their full ambitions.” Democrats have praised the proposal while Republicans have flagged it as a sign of Harris’ lack of support within the demographic. Others have wondered if the rollout is too little too late.
“Black men and boys deserve a president who will provide the opportunity to unleash this talent and potential by removing historic barriers,” the policy document begins. Unbothered talked to at least a dozen Black men in philanthropy, education, and social Justice advocacy who echoed similar thoughts about Harris’ plan being unprecedented and a welcomed approach. “One of my roles is to train the next generation of culturally representative physician scientists,” said Dr. Christopher Bolden, a professor at Xavier University. “Relieving the burden of debt affecting our young Black men directly affects the pipeline to meeting the demands of our nation.” Another HBCU Professor, Dr. Christopher Williams, agreed: “The plan is pragmatic and actionable. Increasing generational wealth through home ownership and entrepreneurship resonates with me.”
Several men we spoke with were very vocal about the contrast between Harris’ vision and her opponent’s. “Donald Trump spent four years making Black men’s lives harder,” Harris said in the intro of the policy announcement. “If he’s re-elected, his hostility toward Black men and their communities will continue.” Maurice Mitchell, National Director of the Working Families’ Party, shared his own reaction on X (formerly Twitter): “Harris is the first to put out a policy proposal focused on Black men... Trump and his Project 2025 plan call for nationwide stop-and-frisk, granting police immunity from prosecution, and abolishing Head Start. The choice is clear.”
I need everyone to understand: Black men are not the problem.
Maurice Mitchell on 'x'
Mitchell brought up another important point when discussing the on and offline conversations around Black men being a thorn in the side of the Democratic Party. “I need everyone to understand: Black men are not the problem,” he tweeted. “In every era of history, we’ve stood side by side with Black women—putting out the flames of a burning house.” Mitchell is absolutely right. Particularly when it comes to electoral participation, Black men are the most consistent voting bloc for the Democratic Party only second to Black women. In 2016, 81% of Black men voted for Hillary Clinton despite controversy around her history with mass incarceration and “superpredator” language haunting her campaign. The following election cycle, Black men turned out for the Democratic ticket in an even bigger way with 87% voting to elect President Biden. Most recently, Black men raised $1.3 million for Harris in the first week of her announcing and Black fraternities pledged their support without hesitation. Why does so much energy go into shaming or fearing Black men at the polls when other “minority groups” with larger shares of the electorate (*cough* white women) are engaged meaningfully in the media?
Historically, Black people have always showed up to the polls — except when intimidated and threatened away from them. As Pew Research stated, “Black voters remain Democratic stalwarts.” Yet, a narrative reappears every two to four years with Black campaign surrogates being weaponized to chastise and shame Black voters (like President Obama’s recent comments in Pittsburgh). Instead of shading Black male voters in ways that feel patronizing, President Obama could have cultivated more intimate opportunities for calling people in and getting honest about the vestiges of patriarchy. Accusations that Black people will wait in line for sneakers or fast food but not to exercise political power gets parroted over and over, while the majority white electorate gets let off the hook for commandeering the ship. Voter turnout is historically low across the country, a fact not helped by no nationwide, mandated paid time off on election day and the existence of stringent and confusing voter ID laws in battleground states. Black people are asked to carry the brunt of the work without being prioritized.
The plan is pragmatic and actionable. Increasing generational wealth through home ownership and entrepreneurship resonates with me.
Dr. Christopher Williams
Stanley Fritz is a writer and founder of the Let’s Not Be Trash newsletter which shares perspectives of a Black man unlearning patriarchy. He has been advancing progressive policies on the state and federal levels for over a decade. In acknowledging this dynamic between the Democratic Party and Black men, Fritz honors the concerns of Black men who have been boxed out of political participation but is concerned about pandering versus authentic engagement. “The Harris team hasn’t done the research and deep investment needed to prioritize Black men,” Fritz says. A set of policy proposals like Harris’ plan is an important first step but going beyond buzzwords and digging into issues that affect the majority of Black men, like grants instead of loans, minimum wage, and homelessness, is key. Beyond the content of the message, Fritz also worries that the rollout wasn’t as intentional as it should have been. The policy platform was shared on Harris’ social media platforms and to the website, but Fritz doesn’t believe Black men who are already jaded are checking those spaces. “If Democrats are not going into spaces like streaming, gaming, and anime to speak to Black men’s concerns but Republicans are, then we’re going to lose people,” he cautions. “Why isn’t the campaign working more closely with messengers like Plies or the Dad Gang,” he wondered aloud. The Harris campaign recently sat down with Charlemagne tha God, perhaps a signal of this changing strategy.
Political candidates have to do better about making space for authentic connection with Black people of all genders. Black men are allowed to demand that the Democratic Party include them in their platform. That is the crux of civic engagement, to leverage our vote and collective power towards meaningful change in our communities. For far too long, Black boys and men are only considered when it comes to public safety and the criminal legal system. Concerns about being ignored in between election cycles are valid. Voters and elected officials should be in reciprocal relationships yet anytime a Black person asks for more from our representatives, we are told we are getting in the way.
For far too long, Black boys and men are only considered when it comes to public safety and the criminal legal system. Concerns about being ignored in between election cycles are valid.
brea baker
Kamala Harris’ newly unveiled policy proposal is historic and wouldn’t have happened without making their voices heard. But, let’s be clear. For better or worse, history tells us that most Black men would have showed up at the polls anyway because they’ve often borne the brunt of saving America from itself. Even when we deserve more, Black people of all genders shoulder the disappointments in order to keep fascism at bay and it’s time for the nation to show a bit more appreciation. “Ultimately, Black voters deserve a party that's committed to our issues year-round, not just come election time,” Mitchell said.
If voting is an investment in the future, then questions about ROI should be expected and even encouraged. These are signs of someone passionate about co-designing a better society. Black people do not have the benefit of falling asleep at the wheel and trusting our leaders are looking out for us. Vigilance and frustration with the status quo are not apathy, though traditional media often mischaracterizes them as such. We have and always will be very concerned about our place in this society. Finally, it seems, someone is listening.