Why Is Lindsey Graham Making Threats Against Kamala Harris?

After Donald Trump galvanized his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6 , South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham — who was first one of his critics, then a staunch ally — announced that he has had enough. Graham has apparently changed his mind (not for the first time) and decided to pull out all of his last trump cards to protect the former President ahead of his second impeachment trial . “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way,” he said on the Senate floor. “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.” Now, the conservative senator is advising Trump as he forms his legal team , threatening to involve the FBI in the trial, and warning that Republicans will shift focus on… Kamala Harris