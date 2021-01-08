Nazis Stormed The Capitol. Why Are People Afraid To Call Them That?

Rosenberg points out that the current intracommunity dialogue in the Jewish community about the presence of Nazis at the riot is some of the only conversation explicitly calling them Nazis. Some of this, he says, is fueled by Jewish institutions and Jewish institutional leaders from AJC and ADL who have been shielding the Trump administration for years. “We haven’t had our Democratic party even call them Nazis explicitly because they’re afraid to have Holocaust comparisons, because our Jewish institutions haven’t even done it. And that’s the trouble we’re facing. But leaders need to speak out. We’re seeing exactly how dangerous not doing so is right now. We don’t need this both-sidesism saying that there are Nazis on the left, too. We need someone to say explicitly that it is Nazis who stormed the Capitol,” says Rosenberg.