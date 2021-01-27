What We Know About The Capitol Riot Arrests So Far

More specifically, at least 74 people have been charged with “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” which carries a possible sentence of up to six months in prison. But, if a defendant also receives a weapons violation, this sentence can increase to up to five years. Additionally, fifteen people were arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer. This crime, depending on the circumstances, carries a penalty of one to 20 years. These charges will become more specific as prosecutors have a chance to review body camera footage. It is likely that more people will be charged with crimes related to assaulting police officers. Finally, at least six people were charged with felony theft of public property, a charge that can result in up to 10 years in prison if convicted.