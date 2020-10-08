The inimitable look of incredulity (which might incorporate a side-eye and/or a squint): “This is something that Harris has done for a long time. It’s a baseline behavior, often including a smile, head-shaking, and tilted head. It works for her especially as a woman who has to battle the stereotype that women shouldn’t get angry. I have seen men yell and scream, pound their fist on the table, and even cry in congressional hearings with her, and she will use this technique with them. Her response to them is just what we saw tonight: A calm, restrained manner — and it works because it makes the other person look ridiculous. It also shows her sense of humor, and it may get others to laugh at Pence.”