Trump Actually Did Leave A Personal Note For Biden — & Of Course It’s Being Memed

Donald Trump is no longer in the White House — and he broke with tradition by leaving the Capitol early to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” Of all of the symbolic, torch-passing traditions Trump refused to observe, he did partake in one long-held gesture reserved for a peaceful transition of power: leaving a letter for his successor inside the Oval Office.
On Wednesday, Trump spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed with Politico that the finally former president left a note for Biden on the Resolute Desk. The modern Inauguration Day tradition, started by Ronald Reagean when his vice president George H.W. Bush took office, is generally left up to the outgoing president’s interpretation. Some leave light letters with a humorous tone and best wishes while others – like that of Barack Obama to Trump in 2017 – encourage the importance of civic duty. In the letter, Obama urged Trump to try and leave the “instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.” He probably missed the memo.
But if you were hoping for a sneak peek at the letter, don’t get too excited. The Trump White House did not divulge what Trump wrote in the letter leaving all of us to wonder what he could have possibly said given that he didn’t even mention Biden by name in his farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews.
Luckily, the people of Twitter came through with their best guesses — and they did not disappoint. Some speculated that Trump would resort to childish antics while others suspected the former president to try to leave a child or two at the White House. Others wondered whether Trump would ask Biden for a pardon or at least ask him to speak to Twitter about his account. Here's a roundup of the greatest hits:
https://t.co/qdsaCMA1CL pic.twitter.com/tPCFl0PcHq— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 20, 2021
PLEASE FEED BARRON TWICE A DAY. ENJOY! https://t.co/tzSpkRcn5a— The Mummerdom Embarrasser (@FanSince09) January 20, 2021
This is the dear Joe letter Trump left Biden pic.twitter.com/iOvNemiXcN— Hispanic Ric Flair (@HispanicRic) January 20, 2021
While we are all too happy to not read Trump's name in the news for the foreseeable future, we wouldn't mind a follow up about what he actually wrote. Perhaps in time, we will see what Trump left in his letter for Biden, but until then, we are more than happy with the meme.