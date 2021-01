Trump Actually Did Leave A Personal Note For Biden — & Of Course It’s Being Memed

On Wednesday, Trump spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed with Politico that the finally former president left a note for Biden on the Resolute Desk. The modern Inauguration Day tradition, started by Ronald Reagean when his vice president George H.W. Bush took office, is generally left up to the outgoing president’s interpretation. Some leave light letters with a humorous tone and best wishes while others – like that of Barack Obama to Trump in 2017 – encourage the importance of civic duty. In the letter, Obama urged Trump to try and leave the “instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.” He probably missed the memo.