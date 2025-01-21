3 Women On The 4B Movement & Decentering Men

I’m not going to pretend I have a clear-cut, step-by-step plan but I do know that patriarchy will exist as long as capitalism exists. It’s the same way all of the other forms of oppression, like racism, misogyny and homophobia, will always exist as long as capitalism exists, so overthrowing capitalism is essential. If we still mire ourselves in these really binary ways of perceiving gender, if we continue to think of it as man vs woman, we’re missing out on the fact it's a societal problem. Men were not born to be misogynistic and hateful. It’s not their biological destiny. Creating male vs female separate spaces is not going to actually help women and it’s not actually going to get to the root of misogyny under the patriarchy. A lot of women really resent this idea that it’s our responsibility to baby men and educate them and handhold them through not hating women. [It’s] obviously not, but it is society’s collective responsibility to change.