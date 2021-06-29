Midriffs Won On The BET Awards Red Carpet

It was Zendaya that led the ab-baring charge, which came at no surprise given the Euphoria star’s impressive history with red carpet fashion. For the BET Awards, the Emmy winner wore a vintage purple gown from Versace’s spring ‘03 collection that featured a V-neck so low, it reached below her belly button. The look, previously worn by Beyoncé at the 2003 BET Awards, was her second of the season that put her midsection on display. She wore a highlighter yellow Valentino gown at the 2021 Oscars that revealed a peek-a-boo midriff.