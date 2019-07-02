When it comes to fashion, every colour has its singular, special meaning. Black is edgy and serious; white is light and ceremonial, and pale yellow is a shade that’s seasonal and carefree. We could go on and on about every colour of the rainbow, but we’re here to talk about one timelessly bold and classic one: red. This fiery hue has the unique ability to send a special message to everyone around you — one of power and utter confidence.
We also love crimson’s year-round properties — whether it’s 10 degrees or 30 degrees outside, you can always sport this shade. We pulled out all the stops in our search for a summer-friendly red dress. (Spoiler alert: we found 17 of them, along with one single jumpsuit that we loved too much to eliminate.) So, click on if you just want to stun in the most attention-catching shade on the colour wheel.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.