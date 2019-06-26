Sure, denim and florals during summer is fine, but bringing out the white in your wardrobe is mandatory when warmer weather hits. I know what you're thinking – bright whites and spillages go hand in hand. True, but who doesn't like playing with fire occasionally?
Sometimes with white, simplicity is key – a small sprinkling of brilliant white staples will elevate dreary neutrals and amplify pops of colour.
Not convinced? Well, the SS19 catwalks were awash with the colour. Over at Marni there were snow white, deep-V maxi dresses and ruching galore. JW Anderson was in on the trend too, hitting us with some contemporary boho looks courtesy of his handkerchief dresses and lace puff-sleeve shoulders.
When worn with everyday pieces, slotting in hints of white is a piece of cake. Here's how I grabbed the trend by the sartorial horns...
White Out
Victoria Beckham dished out iterations of all-white with her trademark tailoring and splashes of punchy red woven into camis for spring/summer '19. I took a more informal approach to the trend, leading with this ASOS milkmaid puff-sleeve blouse paired with these mega popular straight-leg Weekday jeans (they're totes nailing denim this season btw). All topped off with a sugary UO bucket hat and coral heels for some added oomph.
Refresh Your Basics
Marques'Almeida speaks to my soul. When I came across this knotted gem, I was besotted – it's edgier than a basic white tee but still ticks that classic staple box. Chanel gave us a glimpse of elongated, chic capri leggings last season and so following suit, I popped on these adorable Laura Ashley x UO cycling shorts with '90s-style vinyl platforms. A tad too Spice Girls for you? Black thong sandals would also work for a minimalist approach.
Slime Season
From Saks Potts to Gucci, olive, sage and every other shade of green is having a moment. How to move it forward for SS19? Slime, of course! Go battery acid green and pair with white for contrast. This prairie-style, scalloped Warehouse dress is the ideal pairing, coupled with a pair of Vapormax and a gingham tote. Don green socks for extra emphasis.
