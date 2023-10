These Are The 6 Most-Searched Autumn & Winter Nail Trends To DIY At Home

The half-moon manicure really tested my DIY nail capabilities, forcing me to buy an actual nail art brush set from Amazon. But the hardest part for me was actually choosing two colours that complemented each other, which I’m not too sure I was ever that successful with. I started with a base coat of Bubble Bath on each nail. Then, using the Amazon brush set , £3.99, I began drawing on each half-moon at the top of each nail with Nailberry L’Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Bluebell , £16. None were that even, but it was actually a little easier than I first thought, and it really is a case of practice makes perfect as they do slowly get better every time. The most tricky part (as it sort of works like a paint-by-numbers) is filling in the rest of the nail without going inside the half-moon line. Some were successful, some weren’t so much, but the more I did it the better they got, and the result was probably the most impactful of any of the nail designs.