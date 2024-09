11 Fresh Fall Nail Ideas & Colors Everyone’s Already Asking For

Leopard print might continue to dominate our wardrobes next season but our nails will take a more pastoral approach to animal print for fall. “I think cow print will be the latest iteration for nail art,” predicts Streets. “It’s a fun pattern, easy to recreate at home, uses seasonal brown colors and looks great either as an all-over nail design or even just as a French tip if you prefer a more subtle version.” Betina R. Goldstein's iteration and Hang Nguyen’s mix-and-match take on the cow print trend are going straight to the top of our list for our next manicure appointment.