11 Budding Spring Nail Trends That Beat A Simple French Tip

With spring on the horizon, it’s almost time to shake the dust off your trench coat and bring your Mary Janes out of retirement. But if you’re in need of a quick seasonal pick-me-up (one that won’t leave you shivering when the British weather inevitably takes a turn) look to your manicure.
While winter saw us lean towards brooding berry hues and extravagant nail art, this spring’s manicure trends are a lot more subtle — and certainly let the light in. From 3D French nails to wearable leopard print, here are the coolest spring nail colors and designs to try now, courtesy of a handful of top manicurists.
3D French Nails
The French manicure isn’t broken, so it certainly doesn’t need fixing. But what if there was just a little room for improvement? “A sculpted French manicure is a modern update on the classic nail art look which features a point of difference in the design: utilizing 3D sculpting gels as an overlay to add texture and dimension,” says session manicurist, Ami Streets.
Think builder in a bottle gel or BIAB, which is thick enough to allow for raised, sculptural designs like this created by nail artist Mayriani Gomez, or these by Alexandra Teleki. You can even add some embellishment in the form of gems or pearls to the tips, says Streets.
Shades Of Greige
Spring isn’t without its rainy days but that isn’t the only reason why greige, which occupies a cosy space between grey and beige, is reigning supreme. Luxury manicurist and content creator Lois Samantha puts its popularity down to the revival of 2000s officecore on TikTok. “This color palette has officially entered the nail world,” says Samantha, “so expect to see more muted mauves, grungy grays and mushroom tones.” Try Nails Inc. Alfred Place, Dior Vernis in Gris, or CND Vinylux Rubble.
Peach Fuzz
OPI’s global ambassador, Iram Shelton, predicts that manicures will give a nod to Pantone’s color of the year, peach fuzz. “Whether it’s a solid color or playful nail art [like this minimal manicure enthusiast Samantha Rudge] peach will be everywhere. Try OPI Apricot AF. It’s a must-have color.”
Pastel Chrome
This spring, chrome is set to be toned down ever so slightly, says Streets. Now, the shimmer pigment is being mixed with softer, pastel shades — like baby pink or the aforementioned peach — for more of a minimalist, metallic design. Take inspiration from this set by nail artist and content creator, Isobel Grace Wassall, complete with dainty daisies. “This pretty pastel peach shade signifies warmth and is the perfect soft color for spring season,” says Streets.
The Faded French
“Nothing beats this satisfying seamless blend,” says Samantha of the trending faded French manicure. You also might’ve seen them being referred to as “baby boomer” nails, thanks to their popularity in the 1940s. They’re nothing new, but that’s the point: Nail art like this is timeless. We love these flawless almond nails by Julia Diogo. “Crisp white is especially perfect for spring brides, but you can easily take it up a notch with a pastel or neon gradient,” says Samantha.
Leopard Print 2.0
Leopard print’s comeback has been welcomed across the board, from fashion through to homeware, so it was only a matter of time before it found pride of place on nails. “Leopard print is set to be huge for the upcoming season,” says Streets, “and it is super cute as a French tip.” Look to these glossy leopard print tips by nail artist Amanda. If animal print feels a little too wild, Streets suggests paying homage to the look by choosing a handful of your favorite tonal colors in varying shades across each nail. Think caramel (Essie On The Bright Cider) chocolate brown (Orly Double Espresso) and tan (CND Vinylux in Boheme).
Cellophane Nails
Shelton has spotted nail artists creatively layering shimmers and chrome powders to create unique finishes, much like this pink cellophane effect dreamed up by Alexandra Teleki on Instagram. If you’d rather give it a go at home, Shelton suggests OPI Glitter Mogul, which is a sheer nail polish topper that can be washed over any nail color of your choice.
Pops Of Red
From shoulder bags to socks and trainers, little pops of color — specifically red — are everywhere. It’s no wonder, then, that the perennial shade is coming for spring manicures. This time around, it’s glossier than ever. This manicure by Julia Diogo proves that a true pillarbox red does exist in the form of Dior Vernis Nail Polish in 999 Rouge. Also try Jones Road Nail Polish in Poppy, which comes with a top and base coat or OPI Big Apple Red Nail Polish (a favorite among many nail artists).
Jellied Ink
“People are opting more for lacquer or gel-like polishes,” says Iram. The goal is a finish that is translucent or jelly-esque, rather than opaque, much like these nails posted to Instagram by @hereapieceofmymind. If bright colors aren’t your thing, try a gauzy, inky blue tone like this one.
Elevated Animal Print
Aside from leopard print, Streets predicts we’ll see abstract cow print and tortoise print make a reappearance, but if you’re bored of those, opt for snake. These raspberry-toned snake tips on a sheer nude base (courtesy of nail artist Alexandra Teleki) are certified compliment earners and great if you aren’t quite ready to give up the berry tones. “It’s ‘mob wife’ meets ‘clean girl’,” says Samantha.
April Showers
The days are getting longer, but possibly a little wetter. Embrace the showers with asymmetrical rain drops, like these nails created at Shoreditch Nails using builder gel. “We’ll see everything from chrome clouds to 3D rain drops; this cute trend adds some positivity to the temperamental spring forecast,” says Samantha.