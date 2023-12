Balletcore is coming into the nail world with ribbons. "I feel like it's perfect for winter because it fits in perfectly with the holiday season ," explains Haidar. More than just popular, ribbon nail art can take all kinds of shapes and colors. "If you just have a pink and red polish, you can paint your whole hand pink, a solid pink mani, and then just grab a liner brush and paint a ribbon on one nail with the red polish," offers Haidar. "It just gives it a flare. I'll just do the loop of the ribbon and two strings coming out from the ends." For a practiced nail artist, this might be easy. For those of us with less confidence, I'd recommend a bow sticker